This all stinks for the high school seniors sitting at home, doing their distance learning and waiting for June 6 to come.
For Harrisonburg High School, that's the date of commencement when, under normal circumstances, the Class of 2020 would don caps and gowns, throw on some cords if they were studious enough to earn them, and walk across the stage where they could shake hands with all the public school big-wigs they can handle.
You know, the usual stuff you dream about as a high school student.
But, as we all know, there's nothing usual about the now.
So here we are, lamenting a lost school year for the seniors at Harrisonburg — and all schools in the state of Virginia. That final year of sports and clubs — gone. The prom you looked forward to those three years prior? Just a broken dream.
Which brings us back to graduation, that rite-of-passage moment every student looks forward to. Harrisonburg plans to go online with that.
Sure, it won't be the same, but you have to applaud HHS principal Melissa Hensley, who got a shout out from her boss Michael Richards, the superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools, during Tuesday's School Board meeting.
Hensley, Richards said, started a committee that looked at how the school could accommodate the Class of 2020. The group came up with the virtual graduation slated for June 6 at 10 a.m. Students can submit photos that will be shown when their name is called.
Think virtual handshake from those aforementioned public school big-wigs.
No, this won't make things normal again, especially if the planned in-person graduation later in the summer isn't deemed safe enough to happen. But, golly, it's a start.
And we're thankful Harrisonburg High School is doing its best to make sure the Class of 2020 gets no less than the graduates before them. Especially when, after all they lost, these students deserve a little bit more.
