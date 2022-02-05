West Virginians have struggled for years under a backward-moving economy, a substance abuse epidemic, other health crises such as widespread obesity, diabetes, heart disease and cancer, and now a pandemic. The constant grind has led to a feeling of hopelessness among too many, with mental health resources at a premium. Too many reach the brink under such conditions.
In fact, between 2018 and 2021, call volume to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from West Virginia increased by 63% — from 6,543 to 10,691. If there is any positive at all to be taken from those numbers, it is the possibility that more people are reaching out for help.
According to Lata Menon, CEO of First Choice Services, which provides Lifeline services for the Mountain State, the suicide rate has not matched the increase in the percentage of calls to the hotline. Menon speculated that good news is a result of those who are at risk of self-harm having quick access to a crisis counselor.
It is good to know, then that lawmakers are at work to shore up support for the new nationwide 988 number, which will give anyone quicker access to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
“When you or your loved one is in crisis, instead of calling the police or going to an emergency room, you should be able to immediately reach a crisis counselor who has the training to provide needed support and referral,” Menon said. “Senate Bill 181 will ensure that West Virginia’s Crisis Call Center is prepared to answer the need in our state.”
Lawmakers have plenty of other vital programs for which they also need to ensure proper support. As they work to tackle many of the challenges that have created the crushing sense of hopelessness among too many West Virginians, surely they will find a way to keep help available to those who need it most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.