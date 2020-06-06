Last week, Bluefield Regional Medical Center officials announced the hospital will close all inpatient and ancillary services by July 30. It was a new chapter in what has become a familiar story for West Virginians: hospitals closed because they cannot make it in the current health care climate.
In Bluefield, the closure will affect 340 employees. But, as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., noted, the loss is part of something much bigger. Bluefield Regional is the fourth Mountain State hospital to essentially shut its doors in the past 18 months.
What is happening? West Virginia is growing older, with a population so riddled with health issues our governor reminded us we were among the most vulnerable people in the country when it came to underlying conditions that make COVID-19 deadly. One would think the hospital business would be booming.
According to Becker’s Hospital Review, there are three factors that play into the trend toward hospital closures (64 rural facilities closed nationwide between 2013 and 2017). First, the money. Fewer commercial payers and a higher number of patients with state-funded insurance mean lower reimbursement rates. Second, age and chronic health woes can actually put a greater strain on rural hospitals, where it is not always easy to provide the services and specializations needed. Third, it is a challenge to attract and retain healthcare providers.
Expect the trend to continue. Perhaps West Virginia legislators ought to talk about what, if anything, they can do to reverse it.
