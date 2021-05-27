The Department of Homeland Security says it plans to increase digital tracking efforts to better identify those “who may be radicalizing, or have radicalized, to violence.”
According to DHS, the effort would involve partnerships with tech companies, universities and nonprofit groups to access publicly available data. One can understand the need to be aware of those whose online activities and speech are clear indicators of a shift to violence. But the likely infringement upon free speech is frightening.
Officials are saying all the right things, of course.
“It’s really important that people understand that in this administration, we do not view the mission of Homeland Security to police thought,” said John Cohen, the department’s assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention.
Training on such a distinction will be critical.
Cohen said DHS knows it could be undermined “if what we are doing is viewed as constitutionally incorrect.”
It is essential DHS officials understand Americans will be watching them with just as much interest as they are watching us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.