With the passing of Thanksgiving Day, hopefully we all had a little time with those we love to reflect on all the things we should be thankful for.
Plenty of people, however, struggle to put food on their plates, keep a roof over their heads and clothes on their bodies. It’s a sad reality.
Here’s where organizations like the Salvation Army come in, and its Red Kettle Campaign, which started earlier this month, helps raise funds to take care of those life necessities for those in need. However, sitting in the office of Harold Gitau, captain of the Harrisonburg Salvation Army, there’s a bit of problem. As he scrolls through the schedule for bell ringers this holiday season, there are gray blocks for empty spots and yellow for slots filled.
Sadly, there’s more gray than yellow heading into the heart of the holiday season.
To put it succinctly, this has to be fixed.
The Red Kettle campaign began back in 1891 when Captain Joseph McFee placed a pot at Oakland Ferry Landing in San Francisco, hoping to collect money to feed the city’s hungry. Since then, the campaign has been a constant. The ringing bell outside of shops synonymous with Thanksgiving and Christmas. While the proliferation of the internet has made giving online to various charities as simple as a few clicks the mouse, the optics — and sounds — of the Red Kettle Campaign play a pivotal role in our holiday lives.
Got some extra change in your pocket as you leave the store? Oh, there’s that sound.
It’s a reminder. It’s a spark.
But those bells don’t ring themselves.
To help fill up those open slots, you can register at registertoring.com or by calling 540-830-8819 or 540-434-4854.
Let’s do our part.
