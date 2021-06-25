K ing Richard III might have lamented giving up his kingdom for a horse in the play by William Shakespeare, but here in Virginia, we’d settle for just a little common sense for no cost at all.
Because on Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam’s state of emergency declaration comes to an end and with it, some gray area for wearing masks to play it safe with COVID-19. According to state law, no one older than 16 is allowed to wear a mask with intentions to conceal their identity in a public place or on private property. Violating the law can result in a class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison or a jail sentence of up to 12 months and a fine of no more than $2,500.
The law, however, came with exceptions, including allowing masks to be worn if a state of emergency were to be declared by the governor in response to a public health emergency.
Thankfully, both Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson and the Harrisonburg Police Department, through city spokesperson Michael Parks, told us that not a whole lot is going to change come Wednesday. Nobody is getting cuffed for wearing a mask to protect themselves from a virus.
That throws the onus where it belongs, on the General Assembly and the governor’s office, which really need to show some common sense here when it comes to revisiting that law — and they should. Basically, it’s time to rework the law currently on the books.
If anything, let’s add more clarification to the “intentions to conceal their identity” portion because the fact is plenty of people are still going to wear masks when they find themselves in crowded conditions surrounded by unfamiliar people. Plus, with the variants of COVID-19 and a swath of our local population still unvaccinated, it would be folly to think those susceptible to the virus aren’t going to choose that route.
“While the governor is limited in his ability to clarify the code himself, we have been in touch with law enforcement and have made it clear that we expect no Virginians to be penalized for wearing masks due to COVID-19 or other health reason (law enforcement strongly agrees),” wrote Northam’s senior communications adviser, Alena Yarmosky, in an emailed statement.
Great. Now fix it. Take out the gray area and let’s let people decide how they best feel safe from this coronavirus and the next ones.
Common sense, after all, doesn’t cost a kingdom. It’s free.
