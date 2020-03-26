It is difficult, frankly, to view people refusing to join the rest of us in attempting to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus as anything but spoiled brats. The vast majority of them appear to be young.
At least reports from our country, such as those of college students packing beaches for spring break, are relatively passive rejections of warnings about the disease. More disturbing and infuriating news is coming from abroad.
In Germany, young adults “hold ‘corona parties’ and cough toward older people,” The Associated Press has reported.
Other hard-hit countries report widespread failure to follow the disease containment rules — though not to the extent seen in Germany. Both France and Spain are having to use police to enforce bans on large gatherings.
As we have seen here, the situation sometimes requires government to intervene. Florida’s governor had to formally close the state’s beaches to clear them of partying college students.
COVID-19 is dangerous primarily to older people with underlying medical conditions. But, as public health officials point out, younger adults are far from immune. The disease strikes them, too.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that half his state’s COVID-19 cases are in the 18-49 age group. “You’re not Superman and you’re not Superwoman,” he warned young people.
Containing COVID-19 is an imperative if we are to avoid the enormous death toll experienced in other countries. In Italy, where public health officials were slow to act, the death toll passed 5,500 during the weekend.
We hope all Americans — and it needs to be emphasized not all the scoffers are college-age — will get the message and stop engaging in risky behavior. If that does not occur, however, local, state and federal officials should not hesitate to use law enforcement to make social distancing stick.
Why do they keep not telling us the facts? How many people who have died from this virus were healthy young or old folks, how many were already at risk because of other health issues? There is absolutely no reason this info can't be put out there unless of course you don't want the general public to know. Something smells fishy with this whole thing and the steps being taken are way out of proportion to other health crisis we've been through...which is more costly for most people? Losing everything you've worked for, losing your job and having to start over, or maybe getting sick for a few days?
Cuomo’s comment hardly relates to the issue. Including up to 49 yr olds in his assertion is misleading at best and disingenuous at worst. And the 20’s and 30 year olds are smart enough to realize the scare tactics. Plus, at their age, they think anyone in their late 30’s is over the hill.
There is a fine line between pointing out the facts of the virus and fearmongering. There is way too much virtue signaling and end of the world scenarios being put out there from the media .....again. Should we expect anything less?
This is no defense of “coughing towards others” or similar idiocy. However, the constant intentional gross exaggerations and scares, ie.”we will be the next Italy”, as even cited here, are far from useful. Italy’s death rate is almost 10 times worse than ours, for various reasons.
Perhaps a little less emphasis on the fearmongering and virtue signaling, and treating the younger people as adults (which we don’t do in other areas either) would work better.
