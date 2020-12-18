There are plenty of unenviable jobs out there. Especially right now, when nothing seems to be going as planned. (Thanks again, 2020.)
Try being a first responder during a pandemic, or how about working in a hospital, being one of our health care workers burning the candle at both ends. Neither sounds fun.
Nor does it sound fun being a teacher these days, with constant switching back and forth between in-person and online learning as COVID-19 numbers rose, fell and then rose again. We can only imagine the stress.
If this whole deal has proven one thing it's that it takes someone special to do any of the jobs mentioned above. Especially now and, to be honest, always.
And that's where Harrisonburg High School graduate Cam'Ron Stuart comes in. He who was accepted into 23 of the 24 colleges he applied to, decided to stay in town and go to James Madison where now, amid all the trials and tribulations, his hunger to become a teacher has only grown.
"Teachers are struggling, but so are students," Stuart told reporter Megan Williams on Wednesday. "If I can help someone struggling that's what I want to do."
The best part is Stuart wants to return to Harrisonburg High School, upon his college graduation, to teach. He wants to pass along all that he learned to students in the town he matriculated in.
And this is all great to hear. What this whole pandemic has proven is we need more dedicated first responders, we need more health care workers and we need more teachers. Ones dedicated to their craft and those who still recognize the siren song that lured them into the fields to start.
Yes, we need more people like that and those that are still doing it.
And we must look toward the future, where people like Cam'Ron Stuart will play a pivotal role in shaping, and helping, all of us.
