We’re with you, Brayden.
Heck, how can we all not be? It’s the least we can all do for 9-year-old Brayden Rodriguez who, last week, got the kind of sendoff fit for a state champion, with his schoolmates at Stanley Elementary School lining the road outside the main entrance along with fire trucks, police cars and every other kind of vehicle you can name.
They’re all with him as he heads to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., where a clinical trial for gene therapy for the treatment of severe combined immunodeficiency awaits him.
So why not us? And we mean all of us.
What Brayden has is a rare disease that hinders a child’s body’s ability to fight off illnesses because of a lack of thymus cells — cells needed for the immune system to fight off infections. It’s also a disease that killed Brayden’s older brother, Brody, in 2008.
We’ve chronicled his story before. We’ve told you about the needles and tubes that have punctured and penetrated his body in an effort to cure him. And, last week, we told you about his sendoff. With his parents stunned by the outpouring of love.
“It was like Christmas,” said Brayden’s father, Ed Rodriguez. “It was really overwhelming.”
That’s true. That kind of love on parade can be overwhelming. And, in turn, we’re overwhelmed by the strength of this young fighter. We’re overwhelmed by the strength of his family and all the Rodriguezes have gone through.
You were touched as well, your outpouring of thoughts and prayers on our Facebook page for this young fighter.
And we were touched by the photo that ran on our front page that day — a newly-shorn Brayden leaning out the back passenger-side window of a black SUV, smiling wide and waving as he prepared to drive away toward his next great hope.
Yes, there is hope the new treatment will work. A study by researchers at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis and NIH showed that eight babies had been cured by gene therapy that used HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. What Brayden is going to go through will be very similar.
He’ll be gone for four to eight weeks, but he won’t be alone.
Sure, his parents will be there and he’ll be surrounded by doctors. But we’ll be there, too, cheering him one.
So let’s repeat the refrain: We’re with you, Brayden. All of us.
