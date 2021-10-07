Strong and vibrant downtowns are built on the arts. You can pack all the bars and restaurants that can fit along a town’s main drag, but you still need a reason to come down and head into those establishments.
That’s why it was great to see the Arts Council of the Valley knock the dust off the Court Square Theater last week for the Hispanic Film Festival.
It wasn’t too long ago that the future of the venue, along with plenty of others both locally and nationally, wasn’t so certain. The COVID-19 pandemic, at its start and before the vaccine, forced many of those stages and theaters to lock their doors.
The Court Square Theater was no exception, and on July 1, 2020, it was locked.
Last week, its doors reopened with more in store. In August, the Arts Council named J.P. Gulla the new managing director of Court Square Theater. And, on Oct. 14 through Oct. 24, the Valley Playhouse is scheduled to perform its rendition of the classic “Alice In Wonderland.”
More people downtown means more people in restaurants which, in turn, means more money pumped into our local economy. That’s a good thing.
Which is why having the Court Square Theater back is a great thing.
