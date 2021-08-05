We are, of course, thrilled to see so many of our traditions returning as vaccination rates wax and pandemic restrictions wane.
One we'd like to draw special attention to, though, happened Tuesday in communities throughout the area, including Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Broadway and Timberville.
National Night Out, , which the U.S. Department of Justice began in 1984, takes place throughout the country on the first Tuesday in August. The idea is to promote police and community partnerships as a way of making neighborhoods safer.
Last year, the Harrisonburg Police Department created a video tribute featuring community leaders who talked about the importance of the event.
It was a nice way to try to reach out as we all scrambled to do what we could while the world was almost unrecognizable.
But it's just not the same or as impactful as shaking someone's hand and catching up over a hot dog as a convoy of police and city officials visited various neighborhoods Tuesday evening.
“I’m really excited to have it back in the neighborhood,” said Karen Thomas, president and founder of the Northeast Neighborhood Association. “It’s good for people to get out and see people they haven’t seen in person for a while.”
We're excited, too. People need to get together and get to know each other to build those partnerships events like National Night Out aim to facilitate.
