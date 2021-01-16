No, it won’t be the usual Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament.
No, the bright, shiny and new Atlantic Union Bank Center on the campus of James Madison University won’t be rocking with 8,500 fans jumping around inside.
No, it won’t be filling up local hotels and restaurants with people from up and down the eastern seaboard.
Yes, however, despite all of that stuff thanks to COVID-19, the CAA’s announcement this week still gives Harrisonburg a bit of hope.
Even during the pandemic, the event scheduled for March 6-9, originally slated to take place in Washington before getting moved to the Friendly City, will bring in some money. Yes, even if fan support will be truncated since, and we’re assuming here, two months from now we’ll still be under the thumb of COVID-19, the event is still going to bring in 10 teams and their support staff with a smattering of media.
And if there are two things teams and media love to do when covering basketball tournaments, it's staying in hotels and eating — a lot.
That’s good news for a city looking to recoup for some meals and lodging tax money lost since COVID-19 made its way to Harrisonburg.
Between February and April of 2020, combined revenue from the two taxes the city received each month dropped from $1.32 million to $938,307, dropping further in May before starting a slow upward trend, according to data provided by city spokesman Michael Parks.
While the CAA hasn’t announced any “bubble” plans yet — keeping teams isolated to ensure their safety as well as the general public — we assume that will be part of deal. So too will be catering and ordering take-out food, which could be a boon for our long-suffering businesses with tax dollars to help start refilling the city’s coffers.
Sure, it won’t be like a normal year.
But it’s something, and that’s good enough right now.
