Let’s talk about Matteo Lambert.
Because Lambert, a 10-year-old from Vienna, wants to make sure when he’s interviewed about what he does —and he does something really, really cool —that the article isn’t going to be about him. He wants the article to be about the child he’s running for.
So, if Lambert won’t talk about how awesome he is, allow us to tell you.
All Lambert does is use his love of running to support Hopecam — a group that lets children diagnosed with cancer connect to their classmates through web cameras. All Lambert does to raise that money is run in 5K races.
And when he runs in those races, he puts a cape on with a child’s name who’s been diagnosed with cancer to use that kid’s superpowers to finish. Once the race is over, Lambert sends that cape to the child.
Remember, Lambert is only 10.
“I’m just like any other kid that you know,” he says. “I’m just normal, and I can help others because I have a passion to do it, so you just have to follow your passion to help others.”
We met Lambert as most people do, through Facebook. It was on there that we found out he’s running in the Stacey DeHaven Memorial 5K and Fun Run at Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park today to honor Asher Harris, the 19-month-old Mount Crawford boy bravely persevering his langerhans cell histiocytosis diagnosis. LCH is a rare form of cancer in which the body makes too many white blood cells. In Asher’s case, it caused lesions and tumors to form up and down his spine.
Bravo, Matteo. We think more people need to hear about what you do.
You might not want to talk about it, but we’ll get the word out for you.
