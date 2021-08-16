Don’t get us wrong. There was nothing bad about last year’s Rockingham County Fair.
Actually, we kind of enjoyed the stripped down, laid-back atmosphere of the annual party south of Harrisonburg going back to its ag roots. We liked that, once again, the kids who raise their animals and show them for sale were the stars of the show.
No rides. No bands. No acts.
Just straight up agriculture that harkened back to what county fairs were really all about.
Don’t get us wrong here, either. We’re happy that, starting today, the fair we’ve come to know and love — the glitz, the shows and the food (oh, goodness, that food) — returns.
We’re also happy to hear that Fair General Manager Rebecca Holloway (also known as the “Chaos Director”) has been talking to the Virginia Department of Health almost daily to make sure the fair follows best practices to mitigate the virus and will have hand-sanitizing stations throughout the grounds.
There was never any doubt to that, however.
If one thing is clear it’s that Holloway, her staff and the slew of volunteers love the fair, maybe a bit more than the average person does. And with that comes a want for it to succeed under the current circumstances.
So, we’ll smile, we’ll take in a big ol’ whiff of all that great food (that food!), and we’ll listen to the delightful screams of people on rides, the laughter of the children at the circus and the roaring of engines.
Welcome back, Rockingham County. Just like this year’s motto, for sure, we’ll meet you there.
