For over a century, the thought of riding the rails in this country sparks images of vast plains, swaths of farmland and rolling hills leading into our gorgeous mountain ranges.
Truth be told, there’s nothing quite like it in the world. Doing it these days turns “flyover country” into “roll-through country,” and gazing out the picture window of your seat or — if you’re lucky — private sleeper compartment is something that stays with you for a while.
Around these parts, we’re fortunate to have two of the East Coast’s most popular long-distance Amtrak routes less than a two-hour drive away. Those routes are the thrice-weekly Cardinal with a stop in Staunton on its journey to Chicago or New York, and the Capital Limited with a stop in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., which starts in Washington and ends in Chicago. Due to budget constraints, the latter route went from daily to three days a week this month. In Chicago, the country opens up for you with the legendary Western long-distance routes of the Empire Builder (to Seattle or Portland), the Southwest Chief (to Los Angeles) and California Zephyr (to the San Francisco Bay Area).
Now, just like every other travel industry, government-subsidized Amtrak is in trouble, and that’s sad.
CEO William Flynn told members of the Senate Commerce Committee that in 2019, the company saw a record 32.5 million passengers riding the rails. But for fiscal year 2021, Amtrak is projecting a 72% decline, down to just 9 million ticket holders.
The causes?
Where do we start?
Of course, COVID-19 hit the industry hard, despite Amtrak’s best efforts on social media to show the traveling public that seats and other high-touch areas are extensively cleaned, the air is circulated out of cars and it cut train capacity to help with social distancing.
With falling ridership numbers came the ripple effect. Amtrak then cut most of its daily long-distance routes down to three days a week, a blow to any would-be travelers hoping to hop off one train and right onto another to travel from sea to shining sea.
Of course, there were staff cuts, but now there could be more, Flynn said.
Lack of funding for capital projects could cause another 700 layoffs, with 1,600 more due to lose their jobs without additional funding to maintain state services. Amtrak is currently furloughing 2,000 union workers and 100 managers, bringing the potential total to 4,400, according to Trains magazine.
That’s a lot of people without jobs, which should be of major concern as the pandemic continues.
Yes, we’re aware the U.S. government has bigger fish to fry right now, and there are plenty of other needs that should be addressed.
But when the smoke clears and this country crawls out of an economically devastating COVID-19 pandemic, we hope Amtrak is not forgotten.
Because there’s no better way to see the nooks and crannies of this country we call home.
