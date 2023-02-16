On Jan. 28, Court Square Theater’s auditorium was jam-packed and the stage was set with an electric crackling hearth.
A group of community members put on “Can’t Feel at Home,” a play by the recently-deceased Elkton doctor, John Glick, last December. The show was in support of Glick, who was very ill at the time.
The first run was so popular the cast and crew rebooted “Can’t Feel at Home,” in late January and the shows sold out again, after Glick died on Jan. 17. Court Square Theater Managing Director J.P. Gulla recently confirmed the show will return again Aug. 31 – Sept. 10 at Court Square Theater.
The play is about the seizure of land for the creation of Shenandoah National Park in the 1930s. The park was established in 1935. To get the land for the park, hundreds of families in Rockingham, Page, Augusta, Greene, Madison, Albemarle, Rappahannock and Warren counties either sold it to the state or lost it through condemnation.
Before Shenandoah National Park, Glick’s play highlights a culture characterized by strong, healthy families, life “off-the-land,” hot coffee boiling on the stove and at nights, just the sound of crickets and the hum of banjos “all along the holler.” Many characters in the play feared their way of life would be lost forever by moving “off the mountain.”
Immediately, these fears were realized. All the families in the story of the play moved, or were forced to move – except for the Boo Radley-esque Fate Hammer, played by Steve Phillips, who was Glick’s performing partner in the touring duo Glick and Phillips. Life changed.
Through “Can’t Feel at Home,” Glick created something new. The culture returned, in a new way.
Not only does the story of “Can’t Feel At Home” tie Shenandoah Valley audiences in with a collective history. The performers and crew bring the hardest, darkest moments of the removals to life. A father is held at gunpoint in front of his family. A dying woman admits a shameful secret in her final hours.
The grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the likes of the Howdyshells and Lamms in the play, now Elkton, Rockingham County or Harrisonburg residents, who now use cell phones, work in offices and drive cars, made the audience.
The cast, including Steve Phillips, Phil Easley, as the ornery Oscar Dean, local community theater dynamos Robb Zahm and Summer McGaffigan as Governor Pollard and schoolteacher Miss Howdyshell, respectively, is made up of people who are well-known on stages in Harrisonburg — a community of its own.
Feeling hopeless, abandoned and disenfranchised are experiences shared among all minorities. This feeling is expressed in “Can’t Feel At Home.” The play recognizes similar plights of Native Americans and enslaved African-Americans.
The play is about a culture that was destroyed. Taken. Without question.
But in that warm auditorium, watching the cast of community members put on their acting hats, this play written by the beloved Dr. Glick and the audience being all the people who are tied to this heritage, it took on a new meaning of its own.
“No matter where you are from, you are our neighbor,” is an ethos of Harrisonburg. That’s one tribute to pay forward, for those who had to move.
