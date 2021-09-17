Who would have thought that seeing improperly discarded masks would be a thing? Yet, here we are. And, to be frank, it’s downright disgusting.
Masks, no matter what your opinion of wearing them is, are a common sight since the pandemic hit, with plenty of businesses offering them up to unmasked customers as they walk into their favorite place to shop. Too bad, it appears, that signs telling folks to throw them in the garbage, and not in the parking lot or on the street, seem to be required as well.
Yes, masks have become a hot-button issue for some reason. That’s fine and dandy, we guess. But knowing that a used mask does not belong on the ground should be a no-brainer.
So, here’s the deal: If you wear them – begrudgingly or with gusto — make sure you find a garbage can to put them in afterward.
That’s where they belong: in the trash.
Here’s where they don’t: on the ground.
We have enough unsightly litter to deal with.
