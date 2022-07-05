We toss around the word “hero” too frequently these days. Hershel “Woody” Williams earned the title many times over.
West Virginia and the nation lost a warrior who fought first for his country — displaying unfathomable bravery at the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945; and then for veterans and their families — setting up a foundation that “helps to raise public awareness about Gold Star Families’ enduring sacrifice and the ultimate sacrifice made by their Loved Ones.”
Williams was a fighter for his country, and an advocate for those who, like he was, were willing to give everything for it. His foundation did more than set up Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments, it provided Living Legacy scholarships and advocated for educational benefits for all Gold Star Family members.
He never stopped inspiring others.
As the last living Marine Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, Williams was tireless to the end in ensuring our nation did not forget what it owes those who served. He used his status to get the job done, but never let his celebrity affect the way he treated others.
“Woody was the best of us,” said U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va. “A hero at Iwo Jima, he was an icon to veterans across the nation and became their voice on matters before Congress and in state houses. Our nation mourns his passing.”
We mourn, yes. But we know Williams’ work has inspired a new generation to carry out his fight for veterans and their families. They will not forget and neither will we.
He has left us. But because he lived with valor and passion, we know he left our communities and our nation better for it.
Marine Corps veteran Bernie Lyons of Vienna said it simply and best:
“Thank you, Woody.”
