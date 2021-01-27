It has been more than a decade, but once again the Democratic Party holds the White House and both houses of Congress. For some, that might mean expectations of a change in the way our elected officials interact with one another. But not for West Virginians.
They know their congressional delegation has a reputation for cooperation across the aisle, hard work and compromise when it is necessary — whatever it takes to do what is right for the people they were elected to serve.
It was no surprise, then, to hear from U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., that her attitude isn’t changing. In congratulating President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and saying she stands ready to work with the administration, Capito said, “Our country faces many challenges ahead and we cannot let the issues that have divided us keep us from making progress.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., too said he understands it’s time to get to work — together.
“I will do everything in my power to work with President Biden to help heal our country and to govern in the most bipartisan way because it should be about our country, democracy, the rule of law and saving our republic,” he said.
Good. The men and women any state sends to Washington should understand who they work for, and that there is no time for sulking or stubborn obstructionism while Americans wait for help and hope.
Assuming they are true to their word, let us hope members of Congress from the rest of the country will follow the Mountain State delegation’s example.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.