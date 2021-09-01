When the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, plenty of us will look back at the stories. Tales of struggles, of heartache and, hopefully, the triumph of recovery.
We’ll also look at the photos, both locally and nationally, that, as the old saying goes, are worth 1,000 words.
We’ve taken and run plenty of them right here on these pages. Masked shoppers, people lined up for testing and, eventually, to receive one of the vaccines. Signs outside of hospitals, nursing homes and retirement communities proclaiming that, yes indeed “Heroes Work Here.”
One photo we won’t soon forget ran Saturday on the Daily News-Record’s front page.
Taken during a solemn downtown Harrisonburg ceremony on Court Square, the photo spanned generations and backgrounds.
On the left sat 17-year-old Kate Weaver of Linville.
On the right, Bridgette Barbour.
Both lost a parent to the novel coronavirus.
Weaver, without her 55-year-old father, Dean. Barbour, of Broadway, missing her 71-year-old mother, Alberta.
Over 200 Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents have died of COVID-19, and Friday’s ceremony was a remembrance for them all.
In memory of Dorothy Kiser, her photo on a sign held by her son, Doug, and the others who showed up. And plenty who did not.
“She never turned her back on anybody,” Bridgette Barbour said of her mother, who died during the 2020 outbreak at Accordius Health in the city.
That photo should speak to all.
Amid the grief, amid the questions, amid all of it, Kate Weaver looks toward a sobbing Bridgette Barbour, her mother’s photo sitting next to her in a frame.
There they held hands, leaning on one another. Strangers comforting the pain of their losses.
When this is all over, let that be our lesson.
Community and togetherness when we need each other the most.
