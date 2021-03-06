We feel you, high school yearbook teams. We know what it’s like trying to put together a daily newspaper during a pandemic. We can only imagine what it’s like trying to compile all that information and lay out your annual look at the school year.
It can’t be easy.
That’s why it is heartwarming to hear that, despite all the struggles that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic, area schools are persevering to make sure that bound keepsake gets produced and into the hands of all the students.
When asked what it’s been like to create a yearbook this year, Sharlene Schoenhardt, the adviser for Spotswood High School, simply said “insane.” It wasn’t until December that our local schools had sports to take photos of, and it’s not like students have been in the buildings … until recently, that is.
So yes, Schoenhardt's description of what it’s like is apt, for sure.
Another big component of a yearbook is the student portraits. Getting those was a “nightmare,” Schoenhardt said.
To maintain social distancing, there were four days in September and four shifts a day for students to come in and have their photo taken. They wore masks until the button was pressed, at which time they were permitted to take them off.
Again, another apt description.
But if we’ve learned one thing during the COVID school year it’s that students of all ages have been pretty resilient.
Knowing that yearbooks are getting done through all of this just proves that.
