Just who did we celebrate Monday?
Those we depend on to keep our country moving ahead.
Here’s who they are:
They are the truck drivers who sometimes spend weeks on the road, away from home and loved ones, ensuring our store shelves are stocked.
They are the teachers who dedicate their lives to making those of our children and grandchildren better.
They are the factory workers who focus day in and day out on making the best razor blades, hammers, computers, lawn mowers, kitchen appliances and 10,000 other products.
They are the men and women who work hard in blistering heat some of the time and in frigid cold part of the year to keep roads passable and water flowing from our taps.
They are men and women who strap on pistols when they go to work to protect and serve us, while their families pray they will come home safe.
They are health care professionals who often work under the pressure of making life-and-death decisions.
And yes, they are the teenagers who flip burgers, saving up for college or their first car.
They are our fellow Americans working in a thousand other jobs. Each and every day, including holidays, they make our economy work.
We hope on Monday, you paused to reflect on the real greatness of America: those who provide the labor that is the foundation of any economy.
For those who had day off, welcome back to work.
We hope you enjoyed your day.
You earned it.
