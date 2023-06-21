You wake up to the sound of Quranic recitation filling the house and the familiar aroma of pita bread and date cookies wafting into your nose. Yawning, you glance at the calendar right beside your bedroom window and grin. It is the day of celebration, reflection, togetherness, and, of course — lots of food. It is Eid.
Eids are holidays observed by Muslims worldwide that occur twice a year, one called Eid Al-Adha and the other called Eid Al-Fitr. Eid Al-Adha, or The Feast of Sacrifice, is a four-day-long celebration that starts on June 28 in which you sacrifice a sheep and then distribute it to the poor, relatives and friends. This Eid commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son to prove his devotion to Allah. On the other hand, Eid Al-Fitr, or the feast of fast-breaking, which was celebrated earlier this year on April 21, is a three-day-long celebration in which you feast with your community to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan that consists of fasting from sunrise to sunset for thirty days.
Despite the different reasons for celebration, both Eids have traditions such as giving alms to the poor, gifting your children, dressing in your nicest clothes and decorating your neighborhood. These practices date back all the way to 624 CE, when the first Eid Al-Fitr was celebrated by Muslims in Medina, Saudi Arabia.
In short, Eid is a holiday in which we get together with our loved ones and reflect about our past as well as congratulate ourselves on our achievements. Eid is a holiday that prompts us to remember those who heavily impacted the establishment of our religion, set goals for ourselves in the future, and call for the community to unite and celebrate in honor of our faith and Allah (i.e Lord).
Hind Mousa is a rising ninth grader at Harrisonburg High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.