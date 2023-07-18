About 240 years ago the government stole my Great-Great-Great Grandfather's farm. The reason being he did not support the Revolutionary War. He was an old Dunkard minister and of course they did not support taking up arms against anyone or support war of any sort. I believe he should have supported it, but you have to give those old Dunkards credit for standing up for their beliefs.
Then 80 years later it happened all over again which was about 160 years ago from the present time. My Great Grandfather also being a Dunkard minister had his farm raided by the Yankee invaders. He, of course, was neutral in the Civil War but they stole most everything he owned. This is recorded in Richmond, and I have the list of stolen items here with me.
Using a very moderate value and a very moderate interest rate for both of my ancestors, I came up with a figure of what the federal government owes our family. The government owes our family $669 million. That might sound like a lot of money but that could be the value of a lottery ticket. Here we are talking about 400 years of interest. What if that had been passed down like it should have been. I believe I can find several hundred extended family members that this money belongs to. I want reparations.
Bev Garber
Timberville
