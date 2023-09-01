Republican candidates for president, tell us your plan for America's future. How will you attack President Joe Biden or any other Democrat, and how will you win in 2024? Do this and Republican primary voters will reciprocate by handing you the nomination.
Former President Donald Trump is leading largely because the GOP base feels he is the only one who can beat Biden. Trump's message is simple: "America was better off when I was president." Leave out the drama and it is a strong argument.
The octogenarian Biden has no serious challenger in the Democratic Party because he is believed to be the only one who can beat Trump.
Both parties have the same problem. For Democrats, if not Biden, then who? For Republicans, if not Trump, then who? God has to be loving this man-made dilemma.
So, GOP candidates, your mission is to show you are the one who can beat Biden and deny Trump any oxygen. Do not allow the media to pull you down into the rabbit hole of talking about the Trump Reality Show. It brings in high ratings for media outlets, but nothing for America.
Thus, GOP presidential hopefuls Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie need to recalibrate their campaigns or leave. If you are vying to be the most anti-Trump, you serve no purpose. Why? Because the Republicans want to beat Biden and they do not feel anybody other than Trump can do that. Attacking Trump just makes these folks very angry. In their eyes you are tearing down the only person who can beat Biden. It may be convoluted, but at this point it's true. The media understands that, but you don't.
Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence are the most experienced prime time debaters. Both displayed poise, substance, and humor at times. Both will have other opportunities to truly shine.
Pence continues to relive the past. Former President Bill Clinton once said, "It's the economy, stupid." Well, Mike, it is the future we are concerned about. You can do better. And you are right, you have a heck of a resume. And about the past, Mr. Pence, why not remind America that former Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to protect the U.S. Capitol despite incessant warnings from our intelligence agencies about imminent threats?
Hutchinson and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum both had interesting moments as they are polar opposites. Burgum could win the "most congenial" award and Hutchinson would certainly not win that one. They are very talented, and I hope both are back on the debate stage in September.
The winners? Top two? Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who spoke about his strong track record, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who displayed her domestic experience as governor and foreign affairs experience as U.N. ambassador.
On the other hand, nearly every foreign affairs issue was mishandled by Biden and ended in failure — from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, our immigration woes at the Mexican border, the war in Ukraine, to Biden's allowing a Chinese spy balloon to traverse America before shooting it down. Oh, sorry.
Biden did get Britney Griner out of a Russian jail, but sadly, the Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich seems to be her high-profile replacement.
DeSantis was the only candidate who repeatedly pushed the moderators of the debate to move past Trump and deal with the future. Only DeSantis went aggressively after Biden repeatedly. Both tactics achieved a positive result.
It was Haley who hit balls out of the park, however. She forcefully asked folks to be practical and realistic. Stop over promising on the abortion issue or any other issue for that matter. This is the cardinal sin of a lot of politicians who quickly boast about what they "want" to do versus what they actually "can do."
Pence's "consensus not being leadership" remarks won the "most astounding comment" award.
Leadership is the ability to get others to follow you to the point where you have a consensus. Duh!
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott holds down the third spot. He was solid.
Given more debate time, I expect Scott to thoroughly impress the American people.
Also, let us remember that the Democrats have not won an election for president in nearly half a century without getting nearly 90% of the Black vote.
Scott has repeatedly received well over 10% of the Black vote in his numerous elections in South Carolina. While being one of the most conservative members of the Senate, Scott's overall performance as a Senator would appeal to many Black males nationally.
And the fourth spot goes to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. Oh, wait, he wasn't there. He still was better than the rest.
Did I leave out anybody? Oh Vivek Ramaswamy. He clearly demonstrated that he is too young and too inexperienced for prime time. He is a "quick study" and glib.
He lobbed personal attacks at nearly everyone on stage, doubling down on personal criticisms of Haley.
The best punch of the night, however, came from Haley against Vivek.
Among the many foreign affairs errors Ramaswamy made, not wanting to give financial support to Israel — America's only true friend in a volatile region — was a big blunder. And then there is just his general lack of understanding of foreign affairs. Haley stated it best: "You have no foreign affairs experience and it shows."
Ramaswamy's canned argument: "You do not need experience" to be the most powerful person on the planet. Yeah, right. And, he added, "politicians have failed us." OK... so?
Because a cardiologist failed to save my father's life, it does not mean that if I need heart surgery I would opt for a truck driver to perform the surgery instead.
No, experience matters.
But let us remember that it is only the first debate, and we are in the summer of2023.
Gary Franks, Tribune Content Agency, American Voices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.