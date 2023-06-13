Rockingham County is not funding the Arts Council of the Valley in the upcoming fiscal year, and the city has critically limited the amount of funding it will give the council. That is a problem.
While city and county residents may know the Arts Council for its First Fridays, Court Square Theater or art shows at 311 S. Main St., the council does quite a bit more, not the least of which is awarding grants.
According to its executive director Jenny Burden, the council currently gives out around $24,000 in grants. Burden said about 10 years ago, the number was around $10,000. The council has also continuously awarded grants, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, the council has awarded $474,366 to support artists and educators in the city and county.
While the grants can cover an array of things, they are categorized into arts for education and creative inspiration. Arts for education grants help fund local teachers in public schools or colleges. Burden said teachers often have a very limited annual budget. This grant allows them to do larger projects with their students or just keep their classrooms stocked with supplies. The creative inspiration grant helps local artists or artist groups in their pursuit of art advancement. Burden joked that those are just big words to say, the grant can be used in any way that will help artists create.
“We gave out one grant to help this local author with childcare,” Burden explained. “By giving them the ability to have that childcare, they were able to find more time to write.”
While grant giving is its lifeblood, the council is heavily involved in the growth of public art, especially in the city.
When the city’s Downtown 2040 Plan came out last year, in it there was an overwhelming amount of residents that wanted more public art. The city has been working with the arts council to make that happen. Recently a $15,000 donation was made that will go toward mural art. The arts council is also applying for a Bloomberg Philanthropies grant that will fund a project to wrap city utility boxes in public art. And the city has made it clear tat they want to do more to advance public art and plans to work with the council on more Bloomberg grant applications.
Burden also has early plans to help expand First Fridays into the county. Right now almost all First Friday events are in the city, aside from one recent Elkton event addition.
“I want to see more pockets or art,” Burden said. “We are the Arts Council of the Valley. People in the county should feel our presence just like the city does.”
But that is hard to do when there is a lack of support from local government, especially financial support.
When the county approved its 2023-24 budget, which does not include any funding for the arts council, the council was required to remove all county branding from its website and marketing materials for this upcoming fiscal year. That essentially shows a clear lack of support from the county. That lack of support will make it harder for the arts council to extend its reach further into the county and create more opportunities.
As for the city, while it still funds the arts council, that number has plummeted since 2020. While it made sense for the city to limit funding during the pandemic, that number has dropped from more than $84,920 to $34,700 in just four years.
To be fair, the arts council has a $667,500 annual budget, but less funding from the county and city makes the council’s work harder. It also means there has to be more time given to applying for grants to makeup for that lack of funding.
The arts council as a direct impact on opportunities given to local artists. Not only that, its events support local tourism and benefits the businesses visitors inevitably seek out during art events.
The city should start gearing up to put more funding to ward the arts council in its 2024-25 budget. And as for the county, its time for people to speak up. Rockingham County artists and educators, now is the time to address the county if you want to see it fund the arts council. It’s too late for this fiscal year, but there is still time for the next.
