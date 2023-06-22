Titan Crew Members Could Commit Suicide To Buy Time
By the printing of this paper, time will have theoretically run out for the passengers aboard the Titan submarine, which lost contact with its ship under two hours into its expedition to view the Titanic.
It was hubris that contributed to the original Titanic disaster. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, which led the expedition, seemed cavalier about the safety of the submarine expedition.
The submarine went on the voyage with an emergency supply of oxygen to keep everyone onboard alive for 96 hours, or 4 days. There are five people on board, including Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a Titanic and maritime expert from France, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.
It seems there are very few options for finding the submarine. It’s presumed to have lost all power and in that case, has sunk with the passengers inside. There is no getting out; the pressure at that depth would crush them outside of the submerged craft. The options for signaling seem limited, too.
Presumably, the craft is somewhere near where it lost contact with its ship on the surface.
The best way to create a signal in water mechanically is by sound. Radar does not travel well in water; radar is a light-based signal. When it had contact with its ship, the sub used a text-message like system to track its own location, not unlike a game of Battleship, relaying each position based on the surface ship.
The time to build redundancies should have been before going under the sea. With just around 15 hours of oxygen left for the passengers at the time of this writing, the chances of survival for anyone on board seem slim. Anyone on board found alive will have been extremely lucky.
It’s a dark subject and sounds like a problem out of a college ethics textbook. But with so few options for signaling, it would be justified for some of the members of the expedition to commit suicide to buy time for the rest of the passengers, potentially, to be rescued alive.
Canadian plane crews reported tapping sounds at regular intervals coming from near the sub’s last known location. At the writing of this editorial, the sounds were still being studied because the source could not be triangulated.
If just two members of the expedition were to commit suicide, they would increase the amount of available oxygen by 40%, increasing the amount of time for rescuers to find the craft and leaving three possible survivors.
If all members conserved oxygen, say, by breathing for 30 seconds of every two minutes, it would save less oxygen for everyone and potentially cause harm more quickly than waiting out the air supply and breathing normally.
There are special crafts with a better chance of recovering the submarine, but they can’t make it to the site for another day or two. With the clock ticking, these hours are critical for the possibility of a rescue.
There are stories of individuals surviving cases like this. In the Guardian, an official on Tuesday said the case is still very much a search and rescue, meaning he has hope the passengers could be rescued alive.
If the organizer of the expedition had indeed been cavalier, the heroic thing to do could be — in the convention of ship captains — to go down with the ship.
This editorial was written by Managing Editor Jillian Lynch.
