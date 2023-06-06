According to Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, the U.S. culture recognizing and addressing the existence of the LGBTQIA community is “too much.”
Haley appeared in a CNN town hall Sunday and around an hour into the event, she was asked by host Jake Tapper what her definition of “woke” is.
The history of the term “woke”, and its current usage, is a topic for another day. But, instead of providing a definition, Haley chose to give examples.
To start, she said, “it’s biological boys playing in girls’ sports.”
She took that comment further.
“The idea that we have biological boys playing in girls’ sports — it is the women’s issue of our time,” she said.
There are so many pressing issues among women in the U.S., like high rates of mother fatality during childbirth especially among African-American women, the gender pay gap which is still alive in the U.S., the high rate of Indigenous women missing from reservations or women potentially facing prison time for abortions.
But Haley is right. Somewhere in that mix, transgender girls in girls’ sports is a women’s issue. When people, especially people in power, misgender and openly oppose a transgender girl from performing in children’s sports, yes, that is an issue.
In the same answer to the “woke” definition question, Haley said she believes parents, not schools, should talk with their children about gender. She later stated that, had a transgender girl been on her daughter’s sports team, she wouldn’t have known how to have that discussion with her daughter. There seems to be a cognitive dissonance between those two statements.
She went on to say that the “Parental Rights in Education” bill in Florida — also nicknamed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — did not go far enough in restricting school’s conversations about gender. This statement does not address the fact that some children who identify with the LGBTQIA community may not have a safe place at home to talk about their gender or other personal aspects, and schools can often serve as that safe space.
In the same conversation, Haley also seemed to link having transgender girls in girls’ locker rooms to the increase in suicide contemplation among teenage girls that was seen during and following the pandemic.
That is flat-out inaccurate.
According to the CDC’s report that discusses teenage girl suicidal thoughts and behaviors, girls that identified in the LGBTQIA community fared worse in most metrics. Health experts also stated that the cluster of isolation, online schooling and the reliance on social media were the main drivers of the suicidal tendency increase.
In essence, her response about what she defines as “woke,” Haley said the cultural shift is too much.
“Pushing all these things that a small minority want on a majority of Americans, it’s too much,” she said.
She is right that, in the U.S., LGBTQIA-identifying adults make up 7.1% of the country’s population, according to a 2022 poll. That number does not include children. That is a small number comparatively.
But the U.S. and other countries have spent centuries ignoring or punishing those in the LGBTQIA community for who they are.
Asking for people, including children, to be educated and aware of differences doesn’t seem like too much to ask.
