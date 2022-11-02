If you vote for any Democrat candidate, you have not been paying attention.
Democrats like to say they are patriots, but are they? Dictionaries define a Patriot as:
1. A person who loves his or her country, and zealously supports and defends its authority and its interests with devotion.
2. A person who regards himself or herself as a defender, especially of individual rights, against presumed interference by the federal government.
Democrats love to say our country is “systemically racist.” Can you honestly love and want to defend a country if you really believe that? Why are hundreds of thousands of people of all races, from more than 120 different countries, risking their lives to get here? Democrats hate the slogan “Make America Great Again” but isn’t that what real patriots want for our country?
Democrats want open borders, and then use our tax dollars to provide those illegal invaders with housing, food, clothing, medical care, education, cellphones, televisions, and computer games, while neglecting the thousands of starving, homeless American citizens living in the filth of Democrat-run cities. They also want those invaders to be able to vote in our elections but refuse to insist on valid voter IDs. Walls keep out invaders, illegal drugs, and human trafficking, but Joe stopped them from being built the day he took office, even though the construction contracts had been signed, materials paid for and were on-site to secure our southern border. He is either letting them rust or has had them removed so the walls could not be completed.
Two years ago, Democrats wanted to defund our “evil racists police” but now as elections draw near and all kinds of crime in “Blue Cities” are at an all-time high, they have completely changed their tune. Many Democrats running for office advocate emptying our jails and prisons of violent criminals but want to jail parents who protest things being taught in our public schools. Republicans are for school choice, Democrats love the teacher’s unions who want all our nation’s children to be coerced into believing that they are either oppressors or the oppressed. Democrats champion the mutilation of children’s bodies who are experiencing the “mental problem” of gender confusion.
Democrats hate fossil fuels, so quit driving your cars and trucks powered by petroleum. If you believe in the “Green New Deal” don’t fly in private or commercial airplanes. Quit buying food contained in plastics made from crude oil and produced by farmers using tractors powered by gas or diesel. Don’t buy anything made of plastic. Don’t buy any products that were transported by ships, trains, planes or trucks that use petroleum for power. Do not use any electricity that was produced in plants powered by coal or natural gas, since 60% of our nation’s electricity is produced using both, check it out! Democrats want to force Americans to do without the fossil fuels that are under our feet and Joe has closed our pipelines but begs the leaders of OPEC to produce more oil to bring down our record-high gas prices. Instead, OPEC is producing less to force prices even higher, great fist-bump foreign diplomacy Joe! He brags about using petroleum reserves to bring gas prices down. Strategic petroleum reserves are there to protect our nation in case of a war or natural disasters, not to make Democrats’ disastrous energy policies look better.
Democrats say that Republicans want to take away a woman’s right to choose but will support abortion for any reason up to the day of birth. They have taken away the right to life from millions of baby boys and girls, who would have grown up to be men and women.
Democrats want to force everyone, young and old, to get “the jab” against COVID, even though it has been proven in many cases to cause more physical damage to humans than the disease. Many families are leaving public schools due to “vaccine mandates.”
Democrats love calling our government a "democracy," it is not! Article 4, section 4 of our Constitution states: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened), against domestic Violence.”
Our federal government was designed to operate by our Constitution and the laws proposed and ratified by the Congress chosen by “we the people” in fair elections. Metaphorically, a democracy is two wolves and one sheep deciding what’s for dinner. Republicans love liberty and freedom, Democrats want to force people to do what they believe will bring about their Utopian Society, whether you like it or not. The Democrats in power right now are not protecting us from invasion but are encouraging it. Defunding our police will never protect us from domestic violence.
If you agree with the statement Nancy Pelosi made in an interview on MSNBC on Oct.18, “Under the leadership of President Biden, who has done a spectacular job, he’s had a better two years than most presidents that you can name at least in the recent generations. He has a remarkable record” then you have not been paying attention. Our country is in trouble on so many fronts and voting for any Democrats will only make it worse.
Jim Peters lives in Rockingham.
the oil companies reduced oil production during covid because there was less use and are trying to produce as much as pre-covid. The prez doesn't control oil. Notice hoe the oil companies are so desperate for oil they are sucking oil out of tar sands in Canada meanwhile republicans have their heads in the sand and pretend there is an endless supply of oil. Republicans hate clean air and water. They hate endangered species, and they think they will finally be happy after they destroy mother earth. Their main concern is telling a woman what to do with her body and giving all our money to the wealthy. They break the laws when they don't allow migrants from other countries that are fleeing for their lives for political asylum. tRumps own wives cheated the visa system.
