My son has been pouting about a life jacket for two days. Summer has begun and so has day camp at the YMCA. My son wanted to attend this summer camp knowing that he'd get to swim every day. He's been taking swim lessons since last fall and has mastered skills like floating on his back and picking up toys at the bottom of the pool in the shallow end. But he's still working on treading water and swimming strokes. His form needs work. So, when the time came for summer camp, I wasn't surprised when he didn't pass the swim test. Hence the required life vest.
He's beyond disappointed. My son does just fine in the three-foot shallow end. He's 4'3" tall. I also recently watched when he lost his float noodle out from under him in the deep end and he swam to the side of the pool unassisted. But at camp with 50 other kids in the large pool, summer camp can't take that chance. He has to pass the swim test.
Here's the part that's hardest for parents. Watching the struggle. As much as I wanted to fix this for my son, I know that what he needed most from me was to hear his frustration, validate it and then encourage his perseverance.
Prepare the child for the path, not the path for the child.
Did I talk to the camp leaders? Sure. I explained my son's frustration and that he is in swim lessons and that it's hard for him to practice what he's learning in a life vest. But I also listened to the camp leaders and understood that my son's safety is their top priority. I talked to my son and helped him understand that we all want to keep him safe. I also told him that this was an opportunity for him to grow this summer. We can practice together during open swim and work on strengthening his skills.
In my conversation with camp leaders, I also learned that they anticipate this growth over the summer, and each child is swim tested at the start of each week. My son will have the opportunity to move up from being a "red" level swimmer who has to wear a life vest to a "yellow" level swimmer who can stay in the shallow end without a life jacket on and ultimately become a "green" level swimmer who can move freely throughout the pool without any restrictions.
Too many times when parents advocate for their child, they fight against the rules put in place to keep everyone safe. Parents want exceptions made. Many times, the best way to advocate for your child is to advocate for their growth by encouraging fortitude and perseverance. Help them learn to advocate for themselves. My son has been pouting. Each day I validate his feelings but also follow that up with, "did you ask for what you wanted or needed? Or did you just get upset?"
He just got upset. Granted, he's 7 years old; it's to be expected. But it's also the opportunity for him to learn that communication is key. He's not too young to learn to ask questions like, "What needs to happen in order for me to swim without a life jacket?"
Summertime may mean kids are out of the classroom, but life's lessons never stop. That's true for parents, too. Talk with the other adults, sure. But don't clear the path for your child. Stand next to your child instead and help them advocate for themselves while navigating the path in front of them.
(1) comment
A condensed timeline:
DNC put forth its political stooges and were successful in getting one of them nominated.
RNC put forth its political stooges and failed to get any of them nominated.
The ruling establishment was satisfied with their girl Hillary and expected her coronation, thinking Trump did not stand a chance. They were lackadaisical -- Oops.
Trump is elected and the Deep State is instructed to begin an operation to overthrow the duly elected president.
The Deep State spends the next 4 years in this orchestrated endeavor with the establishment media acting as the pointy end of its spear and assisted by political stooges in both wings of the party.
The whole time this operation was in effect the swamp critters and other factions of the Deep State worked to undermine anything they could that would conflict with their interrupted agenda. Trump did not do himself any favors by bringing a number of them into his administration (perhaps he was offered a deal he couldn’t refuse) and failing to fire a whole passel of others.
That operation was re-activated after the 2020 election when it became clear Trump was not going to ride quietly into the sunset. The fact that it has intensified indicates the ruling establishment thinks Trump could win in a fair election in 2024.
So what was the truly remarkable and beneficial thing that resulted from the actions of the Republican base? It exposed the Deep State and its service and loyalty to the ruling establishment. This only happened because, as much as it loathes public knowledge of its existence, it considered an outsider like Trump to be such a threat to its agenda that it showed a part of its face.
A vastly larger percentage of Americans now know that when a State Department, Pentagon, Justice Department, or Intelligence agency spokesperson speaks it is probably a lie or a distraction. Even worse from the viewpoint of the State, more Americans now know that the establishment media is simply an extension of the State and social media works hand in hand with various organs of the State to advance its agenda and assist in election manipulation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.