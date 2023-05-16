A woman was abducted, driven in a car during a police pursuit and put in the path of bullets on May 6 due to the actions of her partner.
In statement after statement on Saturday and Sunday of that weekend, the incident was not characterized as domestic violence. It wasn’t until the statement from Commonwealth Attorney Marsha Garst on May 8, that an official statement acknowledged that the events were in fact domestic violence.
The CDC refers to domestic violence as intimate partner violence, a term that has been in use as a synonym for decades. According to the CDC, intimate partner violence is abuse or aggression that occurs in a romantic relationship; and an “intimate partner” refers to both current and former spouses and dating partners.
According to the CDC’s guidance, IPV can occur in four categories:
Physical violence is when a person hurts or tries to hurt a partner by hitting, kicking, or using another type of physical force.
Sexual violence is forcing or attempting to force a partner to take part in a sex act, sexual touching or a non-physical sexual event when the partner does not or cannot consent.
Stalking is a pattern of repeated, unwanted attention and contact by a partner that causes fear or concern for one’s own safety or the safety of someone close to the victim.
Psychological aggression is the use of verbal and non-verbal communication with the intent to harm a partner mentally or emotionally and/or to exert control over a partner.
Data from the CDC’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey shows that about 41% of women and 26% of men experience IPV, and in that number, more than 61 million women and 53 million men have experienced psychological aggression. One in three women and one in four men have reported experiencing severe violence by an intimate partner.
This experience has lasting consequences on a person including injury, psychological impacts and even death. Data from the U.S. crime reports shows that around one in five homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner, according to the CDC — data also shows that more than half of female homicide victims are killed by a current or former partner.
During the pandemic, I was a reporter in Concord, North Carolina, and spoke with a local shelter and resource center for victims of domestic violence. One of the center’s main concerns during the pandemic was the likelihood of an increase in domestic violence, since people were required to stay in their homes.
This fear ultimately came true; and the UN took note of it, coining it as The Shadow Pandemic. The UN noted that there was a major increase in calls to domestic violence hotlines and an increase in the use of domestic violence shelters. Many hit capacity. And that wasn’t just in the U.S. That was worldwide.
And even since the pandemic has waned, IPV numbers have not decreased.
In the Harrisonburg area, a major resource for those experiencing domestic violence is First Step A Response Inc. And resources can be found online at firststepva.com. A resource website that show other centers in the surrounding area is vsdvalliance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.