In 1961, the Harrisonburg High School golf team went undefeated. The team members were three seniors: Steve Powers currently from Atlanta, Georgia; Bill Shomo of Rockingham; John Case of Richmond and one freshman: Mike Layman, of Rockingham.
Last year, they played together for the first time in 50 years in the First Tee of the Shenandoah Valley Annual Golf Tournament held at Heritage Oaks, the City of Harrisonburg municipal golf course.
The "1961" golf team will play together again this year on June 30 in the Cecil Gilkerson Memorial Golf Tournament put on by First Tee — Shenandoah Valley held at Heritage Oaks, the municipal course of the City of Harrisonburg.
The "1961" golf team encourages every youth ages 5 - 17 to take advantage of the First Tee program in order to learn a wonderful game that can be played for a lifetime.
In addition, the "1961" golf team will be making a contribution in support of the golf program at HHS, headed by Coach Chris Sorber. They encourage others to do the same. Contributions may be sent to: HHS, Athletic Team Office, 1001 Garbers Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Note: Golf Team Donation.
Michael L. Layman
Harrisonburg
