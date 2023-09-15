Dear Editor,
Twenty two years ago America was attacked by misguided religious extremists at the behest of a rich hater, who played his followers like pawns and watched in safety as they went to their doom, dealing death and misery on many innocents.
Two-plus years ago, on Jan. 6, 2021, America was attacked by a rich hater who used his misinformed followers as pawns and watched from the safety of the White House as they stormed the U.S. Capitol, breaking and entering the shrine of American democracy, desecrating it with their ignorant ill will, oaths of violence, Yahoo self glorification, and their feces, while meting out injury and death and misery on many innocents.
Today American democracy is still under attack by Donald Trump and his base.
Sincerely,
John Todd
Harrisonburg
