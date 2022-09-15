I had an interesting experience recently just wandering through the text of the Constitution. I came upon the 22nd Amendment. It was approved in 1951, reflecting the notions of the leading party, which had suffered under the four terms of Franklin D. Roosevelt.
It specified that a president could serve only two terms and no more. Imagine my surprise since Mr. Trump has indicated that he wants to run again in 2024 and, as he has made very clear, he won the 2020 election and now really is the president -- his second term. Politics is so complex.
Donald Albright
Harrisonburg
