The city school spends $5,587 per student in local funds. City estimates from the proposed Bluestone Town Center, rubber stamped by the Planning commission, would add 322 students to the school system. Simple math says that is $1,799,014.
Although BTC’s offer of a “school impact fee” was ruled illegal, BTC developers still claim the project would produce $1.8 million in annual real estate taxes. Subtracting the school costs from the tax revenue leaves a “whopping” $ 966 for the other impacts.
Since BTC will increase Harrisonburg’s non-student population by 3,000 people, the city will have less than 33 cents per person per year for all other public works, public safety, and other services provided.
Either the rest of us are way overpaying for these services now; or their projections, impacts to the city, and project feasibility are not well thought out. Contact city council and let them know this is a terrible idea that does not add up.
Bob Lewis
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
