I see by the op-ed by Ben Cline on Oct. 13 that his propaganda machine is running near full throttle. This is an effective way of distracting constituents from noticing his abysmal record in Congress. I won’t start reviewing that now, particularly since there have been several letters outlining some of the more important failures, particularly “election denial.” One exception was a letter by someone who said she read the material and said she would support Ben again. I find it nearly impossible that someone who read the bills and has a rudimentary understanding of the issues could endorse him.
One classic component of successful propaganda is fear mongering by using critical issues such as the one at the border and crime in general, then distorting the situation to create fear and passion. Crime per 1,000 citizens is stable, slightly declining for years. The largest group of criminals is white males. The drug crisis is out of control but not due to any particular president’s negligence, just failure to address root causes properly. The border issue began to swell in the Reagan administration and has been mishandled for 40 years by administrations in both parties. If you examine the history, what has evolved is appalling all along the way, particularly during the previous administration.
Resurrecting the border wall failure is tragically laughable. Have we not learned in over 2,000 years that it doesn’t work? And potentially an environmental disaster. The Customs and Border Protection has documented over 3,200 breaches in the past three years.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
