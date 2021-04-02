A big thank you to Rockingham County Board of Supervisors and Harrisonburg City Council for passing resolutions supporting the proposed Shenandoah Mountain National Scenic Area (SMNSA). Congressional designation of this 90,000-acre tract of the George Washington National Forest will permanently protect clean water, wildlife habitat, and recreational opportunities that are critical to our quality of life and our tourism-based economy.
Future generations will continue to enjoy hiking, mountain biking, scenic driving, hunting, fishing, nature study, horseback riding, camping, canoeing, and firewood gathering, just as they do now, but the National Scenic Area will be off limits to industrial development, such as fracking for natural gas, that could endanger our water supply.
After Congressional designation, the SMNSA will help make our area an even more attractive destination for outdoor recreation and tourism, which will result in economic benefits to our local economy.
Lynn Cameron and Thomas Jenkins
Friends of Shenandoah Mountain
