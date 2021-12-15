Dear Lord, we come before you in hope. All creation is yearning to be free from bondage and decay. All people are pining for life and love. Lord, touch the desperate areas of our lives and give us things to hope for. Your son came to show us that our hope is not in vain.
Dear Lord, we come before you in faith. Faith allows us to spot the light in the midst of darkness, to step forward where we cannot see our path, to live in the face of death. Lord, touch our doubts and the ways we are faith-less to others. Your son came to give us — and to teach us to keep — the faith.
Dear Lord, we come before you in wonder. Wonder drives us to wander. Wandering makes us look for and find the dew drops, the snow flakes, the funny bugs, and the humor in life. Lord, paint the gray areas of our lives in Living Color! Your son came in the midst of wonder, so that we would know that His name is wonderful.
Dear Lord, we come before you in joy. Without joy, hope can seem empty and faith can seem desperate. Wonder and joy make us lively Christians, instead of wooden pharisees. Lord, turn what is grim in our lives into passion. Your son came to set our hearts on fire, that we might enjoy our lives.
And, dear Lord, we come before you in love: the greatest of these! Without love, hope and faith are private and exclusive. Without Love, even wonder and joy are selfish. With love, our hearts are opened to find the hope that allows us to keep the faith, with imaginations of wonder, and faces of joy. Lord, touch the areas of loneliness and sadness in our lives, and help us to love and to be loved. Your son is love!
We pray all of this in the name of our Manger Messiah, Jesus. Amen.
Bill Faw
Rockingham
