Might I take this opportunity to revisit the phrase A CALL TO ARMS? Yes, I'm aware it refers to a battle strategy, "a summons to engage in hostilities." Instead, I'm asking that we put aside our differences about all kinds of firepower and embrace, even literally, an opportunity to move beyond other differences toward a vision of caring, collegiality, and welcome to members of the human race, whether U.S. citizens or not, who have many differing opinions from our own.
Senator Romney's speech was truly classic and one in which he calculated carefully the possible results to his career but chose to stand for principles embedded in the Constitution to which he had pledged his allegiance and support years ago. Would that more Republicans had chosen to break ranks and not have been mesmerized by the party line.
Might this CALL TO ARMS become actualized in the figurative, or even literal, sense, of acknowledging differences and embracing with open arms the gifts and peace-building potential of our brothers and sisters?
Virginia Bethune
Rockingham
