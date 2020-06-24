“A great nation does not hide its history; it faces its flaws and corrects them.” These words were spoken by President George W. Bush during the opening of the National Museum of American History and American Culture. Although the statues may be offensive to a portion of our population, let’s not forget that in America, we once prided ourselves on free thought, free expression, freedom to worship as we believe, freedom to speak, and most importantly freedom to associate with other groups and to have ideas that may differ from each other, even if they are the “wrong” ideas.
Watching the statues come down reminded me of ISIS’s recent futile attempt in destroying all vestiges of Christianity because it did not fit their view of the world. Well now that the majority of statues of Confederates have been destroyed, where do we go from here? Only time will tell.
James Poplar
Quicksburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.