Some friends and neighbors spent several hours this weekend picking up trash along Old Furnace Road. It felt good to be outdoors, doing something positive, especially now. But it was also discouraging. It was obvious that there is a significant amount of drinking while driving on this road. We picked up countless alcohol bottles. So we wanted to send out a "heads-up" to those who regularly travel this road. Be on the lookout for drivers who have been drinking.
It's especially important these days to keep your trash in your car and dispose of it at home. And to you kids out there, if your parents are littering, ask them to stop! It's your future and your earth that is getting trashed. If it's you who is tossing trash, cut it out! Today's kids are smart! You can do better than that!
Marge Maust
Keezletown
