If you tie the tail of a cat to the tail of a dog, what do you get? The answer is the U.S. Congress.
If you explore reasonable means to receive a COVID vaccine injection in Harrisonburg or Rockingham, what do you get? The answer is generally nothing.
My advice is to contact Valley Health if you are 75-plus in age and are waiting for an injection. My wife and I received our first COVID vaccine injection in mid-January and have a firm time and date for the second injection. The folks and the service at Valley Health are superb.
Bill Smith
Rockingham
