In response to a former colleague's Viewpoint piece Aug.13, I would like to make a few comments. Dr. Wright seems to be coming from a point of view that the earth is stable and climate change is not real, even though he mentions global warming once. From his point of view we have to continue down the path of fossil fuels or we may have trouble maintaining our way of life as we know it. He is probably right.
Environmental scientists are telling us if we do not change our ways soon, we may have trouble maintaining any life in our ever heating planet. President Biden is doing his best to try to transition away from fossil fuels to renewables. Using the markets, the latest bill passed by congress is a good start. We need to do our part and accept the fact that all of us have been addicted to oil and with a little sacrifice we can move forward toward a more livable planet.
Charles Strickler DDS
Harrisonburg
