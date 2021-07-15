Many have often repeated the Pledge of Allegiance. The pledge ends “with liberty and justice for all.” A worthy goal but wouldn’t it be more truthful to say, “for the selected of us?”
One hundred years ago, the United States passed the law that gave Black people the right to vote. It certainly gave them hope. But in the fine print the truth of the law was tested. For those who could go through all the hoops, it was true. But it kept many from voting.
Today, many states are enacting laws to make it increasingly difficult to vote. This is affecting minorities especially. Those of us who know this is wrong cannot be silent. We need to speak out and put our words into action. Our government representatives need to hear our deep fairness concerns.
This issue and that of the Jan. 6 riots, I believe, are related. Your action to save our democracy is needed now!
Eugene Souder
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.