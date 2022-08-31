Our hats are off to the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors for their unanimous decision to deny the rezoning request by Gas City LLC for a proposed truck stop in rural Mauzy. The supervisors listened to people in Mauzy and the surrounding communities who would be directly impacted by this type of development in a rural area and they made the right decision.
Mr. Robb, representing Gas City LLC, has referred to the people opposed to their proposal for a truck stop as “NIMBY’s” (not in my back yard). This was a communal effort which included Mauzy, the surrounding communities of Mayland, Lacey Spring, Tenth Legion and Mountain Valley, the Shenandoah Valley Alliance, Friends of the North Fork and many, many more folks all over the county who reached out to their Board of Supervisors to oppose this proposal. It was most gratifying that so many people were concerned about county issues to become actively involved.
Mr. Ritchie, Mr. Kyger, Ms. Wolfe-Garrison, Mr. Chandler and Mr. Breeden, from people all over Rockingham County, we thank you for making the “right decision.”
Dee Sellers
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.