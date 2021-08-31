The most vivid stories from the pandemic have been told in pictures, and the photograph on the front page of Saturday's DN-R deserves a place alongside the best of them. I cannot take my eyes off it: Ms. Weaver's intense, compassionate gaze at her seatmate, Ms. Barbour, the latter moved to tears by the moment; and each clasping the other's hand, sharing a gesture of comfort as well as grief over the loss of loved ones at the hands of a disease that knows no distinctions of gender, age or color. I find myself wondering if they had they even known each other before this moment. If anything good can come from COVID-19, let us hope it is a renewed appreciation of the humanity we all have in common. Kudos to Ian Munro for capturing the moment.
Weston W. Hatfield
Harrisonburg
