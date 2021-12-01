Given that we may never all agree on what the name of Turner Ashby High School means to its students, graduates and members of the larger community, and given that there will likely be an ugly and contentious battle over changing it, I would like to pass along an idea that I hope many on both sides of the issue could support. As a longtime resident of Bridgewater and a graduate of both TA and Bridgewater College, I am a better person because of Carlyle Whitelow. His years of waving to passers-by on Main Street is just one of the countless ways he lifted our spirits and enriched our community.
We may never all agree on the character and legacy of Turner Ashby, but perhaps we could agree that the character and legacy of Carlyle, who embodied the best in all of us, is worthy of memorializing in the name of this school.
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
