Blessings to Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative from Hawaii, Democrat, for introducing H.R. 8939 which would “ban abortions once a baby in the womb can feel pain.” There are two exceptions allowed, unless the mother is at risk of losing her life or faces severe, irreversible health consequences if abortion is not performed. This seems very humane to me; why didn’t we think of this before? May I point out that she is the first Hindu member of Congress.
David Stoltzfus
Rockingham
