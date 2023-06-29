I was appalled by what I heard Delegate Todd Gilbert say on the radio recently.
What he said exemplifies what’s wrong with so many politicians of his ilk. Rather than engage with an issue, he instead substitutes insults and slurs. With his use of terms like “an abyss of craziness” and “left coast Democrats,” one would hardly know he was referring to a kind of policy that is supported by virtually everyone in the field of climate science.
That type of policy is a commonsense measure, increasingly popular in many states and countries, to mandate that all new cars purchased by 2035 be electric.
Climate scientists have been telling us for years that the climate is warming. And the evidence is clear, as we are increasingly seeing its effects in the growing frequency and intensity of dangerous floods, droughts and heat waves.
One can only hope that those who heard Mr. Gilbert’s words have not forgotten that climate change has just in the last month subjected the east coast, including the Shenandoah Valley, to dangerous levels of air pollution. The cause is the unprecedented fires across Canada, brought about by unprecedented changes in our weather patterns, a consequence of a warming world.
What would be an ‘abyss of craziness’ is if, despite all the evidence, Mr. Gilbert believes what he’s saying. But if he knows better and is simply doing the bidding of the big fossil fuel interests, then it’s worse than craziness; it’s morally corrupt.
April Moore
Chair, Chesapeake Climate Action Network
Broadway
