I am amazed at how many people think the ACA (Affordable Care Act) is really affordable. It is the middle class that has taken on all of the additional cost. The poor get it free and the rich can afford it. Doctors have retired and the emergency rooms are being used as a doctor’s office.
I am self-employed and pay $950 a month for my health care. My deductibles and out-of-pocket cost have also increased. You will find that most people who are self-employed pay this amount.
So, I can personally say the ACA is not good for all and is killing the middle class.
Dale Gibson
Staunton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.